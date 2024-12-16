PM NewsBrief: Dec. 16, 2024

Governor Takes Action Related To Ongoing Drone Sightings Across U.S.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is directing the Department of Public Safety to invest in mobile drone detection systems.

The move announced Monday follows an increasing number of reports of drones flying at night across the country.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems or as most people know them - drones - are getting more popular across the United States.

And as they do, regulations around when and where people can fly their drones are lagging behind Oklahoma’s, and the nation’s, need for them.

Stitt said in a news release that while unmanned aircraft are an “exciting new industry here in Oklahoma,” national and state laws are not written in a way that would allow local law enforcement to protect people from someone who may use a drone to harm others.

And that’s because federal law classifies drones as a form of airplane; meaning they’re protected from being shot down or otherwise disabled by local police without certain permissions.

So, instead of destroying the drones, Stitt said he has opted to monitor and identify them to protect Oklahomans, and the state’s critical infrastructure.

Health Inspectors Resume Surprise Visits To Oklahoma County Jail

The State Health Department has resumed unannounced inspections at the Oklahoma County jail.

A district judge dismissed a lawsuit from the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority that challenged the Health Department’s right to conduct surprise visits.

Earlier this year, inspectors were denied access to the jail twice.

District Judge Brent Dishman said state law clearly allows unannounced inspections, citing the word “shall” in the statute.

The Health Department says surprise visits are necessary... citing previously failed inspections and inmate deaths.

The Criminal Justice Authority may appeal the ruling, but no decision has been confirmed.

A similar case remains pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Legal Challenge Delays Public Vote On Norman’s $1 Billion Rock Creek Entertainment District

A legal challenge has stalled plans to put the Rock Creek Entertainment District in Norman to a public vote.

The proposed $1 billion project will not appear on the Feb. 11 ballot.

A court hearings are set for Feb. 19 and Feb. 25 to address a challenge to the petition that called for a public vote on the project.

In a legal notice that was filed with the Cleveland County court in November, opponents argue that the petition is misleading and violates state referendum laws.

If the court rules in favor of the petition, the election could be scheduled for April 2.

The Norman City Council approved the development back in September. The plan includes an arena to replace OU’s Lloyd Noble Center, housing and retail spaces.

Two Historic Oklahoma Homes Added to National Register of Historic Places

Historic homes in Oklahoma City and Norman are the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office said the register is the nation’s official list of properties significant in our past.

Prairie House on 48th Avenue NE in Norman was completed in 1961.

It is considered an exemplary work of organic architecture and designer Herb Greene's vision to synthesize various arts and respond to the elements of “people, place, time, materials, and spirit.”

In Oklahoma City, the Dr. William L. and Susie Price Haywood Estate on N. Sooner Road also earned the designation.

The home was constructed around 1930 and features the Late 19th and Early 20th Century Classic Revival style.

The Haywood Estate is listed in the National Register for the couple’s significant role in the African American community in Oklahoma City.

_________________

