PM NewsBrief: Dec 17, 2024

OSU Drone Expert Offers Explanation For Nighttime Drone Sightings

An Oklahoma drone expert says aircraft are likely being mistaken for drones.

The FBI says it recently received more than 5,000 reports of drone sightings, mainly at night and in northeastern states.

Jamey Jacob of Oklahoma State University has spent decades in aerospace research.

He said unlike aircraft, drones are easy to conceal.

"If you’re going to use a drone for nefarious purposes, the first thing you’re going to do is turn off the navigation lights, because then it makes the drone almost invisible at night,” Jacob said.

“Very, very difficult to see and very difficult to hear. Most drones are going to be relatively quiet when they get to 400 ft. and above."

Drones are required to emit unique signals.

Officials said better ways for the public to identify drone operators are coming soon.

OKC's Gold Dome A Step Closer to Becoming Concert Venue

Oklahoma City’s iconic Gold Dome is a step closer to being revived as a concert venue.

The Classen Corridor Revitalization TIF Review Committee approved a $3 million taxpayer-funded loan for renovations on Monday.

Tulsa music venue operator and promoter Mike Brown is leading the project. Brown aims to preserve the structure, estimating a total renovation cost of $10 million.

Brown anticipates the 3,000-seat venue would host 65 events annually, generating around $1 million in revenue.

The proposal will now go before the city’s Economic Development trust for approval before heading to the city council. If approved, the project could be completed by early 2026.

New Additions Coming To State Capitol Complex

Officials are set to break ground Thursday on an arch and amphitheater at the Oklahoma Capitol complex.

The arch will honor the 45th Division of the Oklahoma National Guard.

Lawmakers allocated $4.3 million for the project.

Additional private funding is expected.

The site will also feature an amphitheater with a capacity of 100, and a veterans park.

Construction is set to finish within two years.

OU Health Sciences Leads Clinical Trial Of Device To Help Women With PCOS

Physicians at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences are leading a national clinical trial to help women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) who want to become pregnant.

PCOS affects around 10% of women of reproductive age, and it can cause them to have irregular periods and disrupt ovulation. It’s a leading cause of infertility.

OU is studying the safety and efficacy of an investigational treatment designed to help women with PCOS ovulate.

It was developed by May Health, a clinical-stage medical device company.

Dr. Karl Hansen, the chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the OU College of Medicine, said the trial will enroll nearly 200 patients with PCOS across multiple sites.

“There's this gap in care where we're going straight from you don't respond to oral medicines to doing IVF. It would be nice to have another alternative,” Hansen said.

The study is being co-led by OU and the University of Pennsylvania.



