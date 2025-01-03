PM NewsBrief: Jan. 3, 2025

Federal Investigation Finds Oklahoma City Police Discriminate Against People In Crisis

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department discriminate against people with behavioral health disabilities.

The findings of the investigation were released Friday.

The federal investigation has spanned the last two years.

The report finds Oklahoma County fails to provide sufficient community-based services to adults with behavioral health disabilities.

It also accuses the OKC Police Department of discriminating against people with behavioral health disabilities with its first response practices.

Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Attorney General Drummond disagreed with the report's findings. They said it is an example of “Biden administration overreach.”

State Department of Mental Health leader Allie Friesen said federal investigators focused on “select few cases” to overshadow the department’s efforts.

The report's recommendations include increasing services and training first responders.

State officials disagreed with what they call its “subjective recommendations” and said similar work is already being done.

Governor’s Office Pushes Back on Reporting of High School Graduation Requirement Change Idea

The governor’s office is pushing back on comments it said were taken out of context from an Oklahoma City TV news story about potential changes to high school graduation requirements.

Fox 25 News interviewed Gov. Kevin Stitt for the story.

"I want every kid ready for a career. And so I’m thinking about even making it a requirement to graduate from Oklahoma high schools — you’ve gotta either be accepted to college, you have to be accepted into a career tech or you have to be going into the army, you have to have some kind of plan post-graduation to go get a great job," Stitt said in the interview with Fox 25.

The story sparked widespread concern on social media.

But the governor’s office told StateImpact the comments were taken out of context from a broader discussion, and Stitt “in no way suggested that kids who don’t go to college would be mandated to serve in the military.”

It said there is no plan or legislation at this point for a policy change.

Fox 25 did not return a request for comment.

State Senate Organizes Committees Ahead of 60th Legislative Session

State lawmakers are getting organized ahead of the legislative session starting next month, and have decided who will lead the state Senate.

Voted into the top leadership position by the Senate Republican majority last fall, Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton wasted little time choosing fellow chamber leaders.

Honoring his predecessor’s choice for the top fiscal spot, Paxton picked Perry Republican Chuck Hall to chair the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Bartlesville’s Republican Julie Daniels will be the majority floor leader. Daniels has served as assistant majority whip and assistant floor leader in the past.

Paxton released a list of senate committees and chair appointments in early December. There are 16 committees in the Senate, beyond the Administrative Rules Committee, which helps organize how the chamber operates.

“These Senators will be charged with hearing legislation and issues that are important to Oklahomans, while acting as leaders and mentors to everyone on the committees they oversee,” Paxton said, in an early December press release. “They will also be crucial in working with other state partners, agencies and our federal delegation.”Paxton pointed to the palpable energy and excitement Republicans feel thanks to an incoming Trump administration.

“With a new administration starting in January in Washington, we are at a pivotal time to make positive change on the state and federal levels,” he said.

View the full Senate committee list and membership here.

Tribal Nation Offers Help In Getting People Where They Need To Go

A tribal nation in northern Oklahoma is launching a new transportation program.

The Otoe-Missouria Transit Program is years in the making. After receiving federal funding in 2019, progress stalled because of COVID-19. However, the need for safe and reliable public transportation remained significant.

“A lot of people that do walk on the highways and around here trying to get to our little convenience store,” said Sophia Whitehorn, the director of the transit program and a tribal member.

“It's pretty heartbreaking when you see them, and you can't offer them any type of assistance,” Whitehorn said.

The tribe is starting with one van that takes cash, and services are limited to a 25-mile radius around the community.

But, Whitehorn said she hopes this service will continue to expand.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.