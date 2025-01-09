PM NewsBrief: Jan. 9, 2025

Oklahoma DHS Gets Feeback On Proposed Child Care Provider Rules

The state Department of Human Services hosted a public hearing Tuesday to allow child care providers to comment on proposed emergency rules.

Some providers took issue with a provision that would require certain facilities to get accredited by Sept. 1 to maintain their level of subsidy funding.

The rules would change the requirements for the departments’ rating system, which assigns a star level from one to five to facilities based on their ability to meet certain criteria.

Accreditation wasn’t required of five-star facilities, but now OKDHS wants to change that, after it “significantly underestimated the number of programs that would reach the highest levels.” The agency said continuing its current spending levels is unsustainable.

But providers like Aaron Forst said this requirement would strain facilities’ resources and finances.

“We urgently need more centers to open. But the rules you're proposing will likely lead to additional closures,” Forst said.

The department said it will prepare and issue responses to comments on the proposed rules at a later date.

Former Pittsburg County Sheriff Takes Plea Deal In Embezzlement Case

A former Southeast Oklahoma sheriff had felony charges of embezzlement and bribery dismissed Wednesday as part of a plea deal.

Former Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris was charged with three felonies last May for allegedly abusing his office. The sheriff is accused of using his position to upgrade a personal vehicle.

An independent prosecutor’s affidavit sayid Morris illegally sold his personal Polaris utility vehicle to the sheriff’s office for roughly $30,000.

He has also been accused of negotiating free repairs for the UTV in exchange for letting an auto shop upcharge repairs for two Pittsburg County vehicles.

The prosecutor dropped the felony charges in exchange for Morris pleading essentially no contest to a misdemeanor count of embezzlement.

Morris will receive a deferred sentence of two years in prison and about $1,000 in fines and fees.

He also officially resigned from his office and will not serve a third term as sheriff after securing re-election last year.

Chickasaw Nation Politician Neal McCaleb Dies At 90

Oklahoma politician and Chickasaw Nation leader Neal McCaleb died. He was 90 years old.

McCaleb is an Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee and served eight years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

He also served as the state's secretary of transportation and an assistant secretary of the U-S Department of the Interior.

McCaleb told Voices of Oklahoma in a 2011 interview he hoped his public service would inspire others.

“Well, I just advise young people, in general, to follow their dream, to have confidence in themselves, and to be prepared to make sacrifices to accomplish those dreams,” McCaleb said.

McCaleb advocated for tribal sovereignty on a national level and also served as a special advisor to Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby.

Oklahoma City Set To Pause Household Hazardous Waste Program For Upgrades

Oklahoma City normally offers disposal for things like batteries, paint and cleaning chemicals through its Household Hazardous Waste program.

But the service will soon pause for upgrades.

The city is giving residents a heads up: its Household Hazardous Waste Center is closing on Feb. 11 for renovations and is expected to reopen in mid-March.

But while the facility gets a facelift, waste disposal services won’t be available.

This pause also affects Moore residents who use the OKC facility.

The center takes care of things like motor oil, weed killer, rat poison and pool chemicals - materials that shouldn’t go into the landfill or down the drain.

The city is encouraging people to drop off their household hazardous waste before the facility closes.

Otherwise, residents will need to hold onto it until service resumes on March 14. For now, the center is open for drop off between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays or Saturday mornings from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

