PM NewsBrief: Jan. 16, 2025

Financial Investigation Finds Systemic Problems At City of Yukon

A forensic audit revealed decades of financial mismanagement and misconduct in the city of Yukon.

North American Forensic Accounting presented its findings Tuesday night. The review uncovered issues like uncashed checks, missing funds and improper financial controls.

The report highlighted disturbing practices by prior city leaders, including favoritism, mismanagement and sharing explicit material.

Auditor Michael Breon criticized the lack of leadership and accountability, calling the findings “red flags” of systemic problems.

“The governance aspect was one of the worst I’ve ever seen, if not the worst. Some of these behaviors went continued for 30 years or thereabout,” Breon said.

Investigators also found $185,000 diverted to a nonprofit without authorization and overpayments of nearly $35,000 to a former city manager.

Oklahoma County Commissioners Approve Mental Health Center

Oklahoma County Commissioners unanimously approved a contract Wednesday to build a new behavioral health center.

The facility, tied to the upcoming new jail, aims to address long standing mental health care gaps in the county.

Officials hope the center will help combat disparities highlighted in a recent U.S. Department of Justice report that claims Oklahoma discriminates against people with mental health issues.

Construction is set to begin off of East Grand Blvd. in two weeks and finish by September 2026.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma Gets Green Light For Rate Hike

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a rate increase for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The vote happened Wednesday afternoon.

The increase has shown on customer’s bills since last fall, but the Corporation Commission’s vote finalized the agreement.

PSO first requested a $218 million hike in 2023. The total has since been reduced to about $120 million.

OCC Commissioner Kim David said ratepayers have seen about a $12 per month increase since Oct. 23rd.

Commissioner Todd Hiett said the increase is “significant, but the expenses are justified.”

David and Hiett voted to approve the measure while the newest commissioner abstained. Brian Bingman said he plans to vote in the next rate case.

Hiett said the next increase from PSO likely won’t come until 2026.

Proposed Legislation Creates New School At OU

Proposed legislation would establish a new School of Civic Thought and Leadership at the University of Oklahoma.

The OU Daily newspaper reports Senate Bill 244 by Edmond Republican Adam Pugh and Senate Bill 267 by Bartlesville Republican Julie Daniels would establish the new school on OU Norman’s campus.

Pugh chairs the Senate Education committee, where his bill would need to pass its first hurdle.

The bills say the school would educate students on principles, ideals and institutions of political order, promote civic education and engagement, with a focus on Western and American Civilization.

SB 244 would establish a nine member committee selected by the governor, senate pro tem and the speaker of the house to advise the school and its director on staffing, curriculum and policy.

If passed, either bill would take effect July First.



