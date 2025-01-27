PM NewsBrief: Jan. 27, 2025

U.S. Department of Justice Reconsidering Challenge Of Sweeping Immigration Law

The U.S. Department of Justice is reconsidering its lawsuit against Oklahoma’s sweeping immigration law, House Bill 4156.

State Attorney General Gentner Drumond says he’s hopeful the law will soon be enforced.

Passed into law by the state legislature last year, House Bill 4156, criminalizes anyone in Oklahoma without a legal immigration status; punishable by fines, jail time and felony charges for repeat offenders.

It’s been stuck in court since the Department of Justice under former President Biden sued Oklahoma for overstepping federal authority over immigration policy.

But the DOJ has had a shake-up—like many federal agencies—under a second Trump administration.

One attorney fighting the state in the case dropped out earlier this month because he left the justice department altogether.

Over the weekend, state Attorney General Gentner Drummond pointed to Trump’s Jan. 20 proclamation guaranteeing states protection against invasion as the reason for the justice department’s revaluation of their lawsuit.

Drummond said he welcomes another look at the case and is " encouraged " the law will soon take effect.

State: ICE Agents Are Allowed Into Schools When Parents Are Being Deported

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says his agency would let ICE agents into schools to collect children whose parents are being deported.

In an interview with Oklahoma City station KOCO 5 News that aired Thursday, Walters touts a proposed administrative rule requiring schools to count students who do not provide citizenship documentation and send that list to the state department.

And on Trump’s deportation executive orders, Walters says Oklahoma will work with Trump.

“We will make sure that he has the information he needs. Any support he needs on enforcing those policies, we will happily assist as well,” Walters said.

Friday afternoon, Walters doubled down in a news release, saying “They want us to explain why we’d let ICE agents into schools. The answer is simple: we want to ensure that deported parents are reconnected with their children and keep families together.”

Proposed Legislation Changes Oklahoma’s Voting Process

Oklahoma lawmakers are expected to consider multiple ways to change the voting process.

After long lines during early voting in November, two Democratic senators have filed bills extending the early voting period.

Early voting in Oklahoma can currently last up to four days, but many other states offer over a week.

Two Republican lawmakers have submitted bills requiring voters to present photo IDs at the polls. Currently, Oklahomans can use their voter ID cards, which don’t have photos.

The bills are similar to a measure that died last year.

The drafts come after Oklahoma voters supported amending the state constitution to clarify that only U.S. citizens can vote.

Some officials see photo I-Ds as a way to prevent noncitizen voting.

Oklahoma Congressional Delegation Tapped For Committee Roles

Members of the Oklahoma Congressional Delegation have new leadership appointments for the latest Congress.

Rep. Frank Lucas is returning to leadership in the House Committee on Agriculture.

He’s now chairing the Conservation, Research and Biotechnology Subcommittee.

He’s also leading the House Financial Services Committee’s new economic task force—a role he says he is honored to have in hopes of finding opportunities for meaningful reform.

Rep. Stephanie Bice has been tapped to chair the Modernization & Innovation Subcommittee within the larger House Administration Committee, and will also serve in the House Appropriations Committee as the vice chair of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

Rep. Tom Cole is continuing his role as the House Appropriations Committee’s chair.

Sen. James Lankford is again chairing the Senate Select Ethics Committee after serving as its vice chair.

