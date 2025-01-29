PM NewsBrief: Jan. 29, 2025

Governor Announces Legislative Priorities

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he’s looking forward to the upcoming 60th legislative session.

The governor began a session tradition of a weekly news conference Wednesday to preview his top priorities.

Stitt started his news conference hoping to rally Oklahomans around principles they can all agree on.

From where he stands, that means protecting tax-paying individuals - and businesses - and slowing the growth of government by maintaining flat budgets for state agencies.

“Since 2019 our appropriations have gone from about $8 billion to over $12 billion so I'm not afraid to invest in certain things, but we cannot continue to increase spending every year, over the next six years, by another 50%,” Stitt said.

Stitt expects his office to align with both the House and the Senate on tax cuts and the state budget this year.

He said matters of immigration, energy production and federal grant disbursements to the state are developing in real-time within the context of the new Trump administration.

Inspection Finds Toxic Mold Still Present In Norman Library

A recent inspection found toxic mold is still in the Norman Library Central.

In some parts of the building, the report suggests the mold situation is getting worse.

An inspection done by Cavins Disaster Response Group earlier this month confirms airborne microbial growth in the stairwell and the Oklahoma Room.

This follows the group’s earlier inspection of the library in September during which it identified a pathogen that can cause severe infections in humans.

The mold was first discovered by Cavins in November 2023, after which the library was temporarily closed. In April 2024 the library was closed indefinitely.

In October of last year, the City of Norman filed a lawsuit against the library’s contractors for allegedly breaching their contract for not ensuring the library was built properly, as reports show there were signs of mold present during the construction.

Oklahoma Hits “High Risk” Level For Flu Cases

Flu cases across Oklahoma have reached the so-called "high risk" level, leading several school districts to close or switch to virtual learning.

The State Department of Health reports flu test positivity has jumped to 25%.

Piedmont Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning.

Lindsay and Ardmore Public Schools have switched to virtual learning.

Oklahoma City Public Schools say they are monitoring the situation and cleaning surfaces.

Doctors encourage flu shots and preventive measures like hand washing and staying home when sick.

Cicada Art Installation Takes Off In Enid

The city of Enid is celebrating an immersive art project that's shaped like a spaceship.

Ben Ezzel is a local artist and attorney in Enid. And he’s turned a manufactured home into an immersive art installation.

“The Cicada” is a 70-foot-long spaceship filled with 12 different rooms. It tells the story of an abandoned spaceship where the crew went missing. It is the first installation of Ezzel’s company, Itinerant Immersive.

Ezzel said sixteen artists collaborated with the project, making it an experience for all ages.

“Throughout the ship, there are these collaborative examples of how art can be so many different things, and the best thing about immersive art is it's all of it, that immersive artworks with every medium, and it is elevated by that,” Ezzel said.

The installation was in downtown Enid for a month, and will soon be taking off to other communities.

Ezzel said “The Cicada” will head to downtown Ponca City on Feb. 20, and after that, it could show up in other cities across the state.

