PM NewsBrief: Jan. 31, 2025

OKC Advocate Criticizes AG Drummond's Appeal in Birth Certificate Gender Case

An Oklahoma City advocate for transgender people is critical of the state attorney general's appeal of a birth certificate gender lawsuit.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling last year against the state's ban on people changing the gender on their birth certificate.

Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director Nicole McAfee thinks it may be related to Drummond's political ambitions.

“The announcement certainly felt political, it coming so soon after AG Drummond's announcement that he's running for governor," McAfee said.

McAfee is afraid politicizing trans people will hurt their ability to get official documents they may need.

This story was produced by Sam Moore with News Gurus.

Oklahoma Legislative Watchlist: Energy and Environment

Several bills filed in the Oklahoma Legislature seek to expand regulations on the state’s environment and energy industries.

House Representative Molly Jenkins of Coyle authored a bill requiring wind turbines to be more than a mile from public schools, airports and hospitals. The legislation has a similar version in the Senate.

The fate of the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board could be decided during the 2025 session with a vote on a bill introduced by Representative Gerrid Kendrix.

The lawmakers will vote to extend or dissolve the board responsible for more than 20,000 oil well cleanups.

Hunters could be limited to bagging one antlered white-tailed deer a season as opposed to the current limit of two with Senator Grant Green’s bill.

Carbon capture is also a topic targeted in at least two bills.

Senator Dave Rader seeks to give the Oklahoma Corporation Commission primary authority over the facilities while Representative Justin Humphrey introduced a bill to halt the operations.

Peoria Tribe Expands Sustainability Efforts With Hydroponic Greenhouse

In far Northeast Oklahoma, one tribal nation is expanding its self-sustainability effort through gardening.

And soon, the Peoria Tribe will have a new state-of-the-art greenhouse.

The tribe is no stranger to living off the land. The tribal nation already boasts a sizable buffalo and cattle herd used to stock their restaurants, and renovations have recently begun at what will serve as a food distribution center.

Now, Peoria leaders are gearing up to open a year-round, soil-less, hydroponic greenhouse.

The 32,000 sq. ft. structure will grow leafy greens, tomatoes and strawberries with plans to expand produce offerings.

The site’s bounty will feed children, elders and other community members in the Miami area.

Peoria Tribe Chief Craig Harper said the facility culminates many years of hard work and reflects the tribe’s historic hunter-gatherer lifestyle.

The greenhouse is set to open later this spring.

Need Something to Read? Consider These New Books By Oklahoma Authors

Looking to read something new? New books are out from and about Oklahomans:

The nonprofit organization Red Dirt Poetry released its first anthology of 31 Oklahoma City poets. You can catch some of them at one of their open mics in the Paseo District.

For thriller fans, The Kennedy Girl by Julia Bryan Thomas is a 1960s espionage novel featuring an American model in Paris who is drawn into the Cold War.

The Woman Who Knew Everyone by Meryl Gordon is a biography about “DC’s most famous hostess” and the namesake for one of Oklahoma City’s neighborhoods. Perle Mesta was the daughter of William Skirvin. After his death, she became one of the wealthiest women in America and an advocate for women’s rights.

Music fans can now get the 2023 book Going Back to T-Town in paperback. Tulsa’s Ernie Fields was a pioneering Jazz and Swing musician of the 1940s. His biography is written by his daughter, Carmen Fields.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.