PM NewsBrief: Feb. 6, 2025

Proposal Calls For Restoration of Tulsa Race Massacre Neighborhood, Reparations

A new proposal calls for reparations for Tulsa’s Greenwood community a century after the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Greenwood district was destroyed in 1921 when a white mob burned the neighborhood to the ground, killing as many as 300 people and wiping out blocks of businesses.

Project Greenwood is the latest effort to bring justice to the survivors and their descendants.

The project would create a victim compensation fund benefitting the massacre’s two lasting survivors, both 110 years old.

LaDonna Penny is the granddaughter of one of those survivors.

“If this is the opportunity to give them their flowers while they’re still here, then the city needs to do it. We need to step up,” Penny said.

The project proposes bringing a trauma hospital and urgent care center to the neighborhood. And asks city officials to conduct an audit to make sure it didn’t unlawfully seize land during or after the massacre.

Early Voting Begins For Feb. 11 Election

A two-day early voting period is underway in 49 counties ahead of Tuesday’s Election.

Four seats on the city council of Oklahoma City are up for vote this election.

Although two incumbents run unopposed, the other wards will draw a competition. The race for Ward 7 will see four names on the ballot as incumbent Nikki Nice vacated her position for a seat on the state Senate.

The Democratic primary for the open position on the Oklahoma County Commission has drawn three contestants. A point of focus for all has been the county jail, which has routinely failed inspections.

No Republican candidate filed for the office. The winner of the Democratic primary will face independent candidate Jed Green in April.

In addition, mayoral races in Edmond, Norman and Ponca City could bring local changes, and school districts across the state are putting up bonds.

Polls will be open Thursday and Friday, and early voting locations vary by county.

To check your early voting location and view a sample ballot, visit the Oklahoma voter portal.



How President Trump’s Oil And Gas Agenda Could Impact Oklahoma

Some oil and gas producers in Oklahoma may feel relief from President Donald Trump’s energy agenda.

But much of the plan’s legality remains unclear.

Trump’s broad energy executive orders seek to encourage oil and gas operations, speed up permitting and lift some regulations on the industry.

Although Oklahoma producers don’t expect a substantial increase in drilling, deregulations could reduce compliance costs.

But most of the goals set in the order don’t yet have an immediate legal effect.

That’s according to Associate Professor at OU’s College of Law Joe Schremmer. He’s also a trustee for The Foundation for Natural Resources and Energy Law.

“From issuing the executive order to the day where life changes in Oklahoma because of it, we're a very long ways away from that, I think,” Schremmer said.

Still, oil and gas producers have largely celebrated the president’s return to office.

OKC Thunder Acquire Center Daniel Theis

Ahead of today’s NBA trade deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder have made a move to add depth to their frontcourt.

The Thunder acquired center Daniel Theis, as well as a second-round draft pick in 2031, from the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday in exchange for “cash considerations.”

For the Pelicans, they get rid of Theis’ $2.1 million dollar expiring contract to get under the NBA’s luxury tax.

OKC, meanwhile, gets a veteran big man while they await the return of Chet Holmgren from a pelvic fracture. They also add to their pile of more than 30 draft picks and pick swaps over the next seven years.

The Thunder currently sit in first place in the NBA's Western Conference.

