PM NewsBrief: Feb. 17, 2025

Emergency Responders Prepare For Winter Storm, Dangerous Cold This Week

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated ahead of a winter storm that's due to arrive early tomorrow morning.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said the center is at Level 3 for increased readiness. The State EOC is in contact with local emergency managers, state and federal partners, and voluntary agencies to coordinate resource requests as conditions evolve Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Norman forecasts a wintry mix for a large portion of the state, along with frigid temperatures.

Meteorologist Nolan Meister said the Oklahoma City metro area has a chance of seeing freezing precipitation early as Tuesday morning.

“Travel impacts will likely begin around daybreak on Tuesday and may last into mid-evening. Especially with how cold temperatures are going to be, roads won’t melt very fast,” Meister said.

And that’s the other danger to watch for-extreme cold. The Weather Service said highs won’t make it out of the teens midweek, and wind chills could be as cold as 25 degrees below zero. The highest snow totals will likely be across northern Oklahoma, with ice being more of a concern for areas south of I-40 before transitioning to snow later on Tuesday.

The governor deployed dozens of Oklahoma National Guard members to help in north and northeastern areas of the state.

The teams will work with first responders to rescue stranded drivers and help others as needed.

Oklahoma Tax Commission Seeks to Recover $5 Million from Taxpayers Over Parental Choice Program Errors

The Oklahoma Tax Commission is trying to clawback $5 million from more than 1,800 taxpayers over payments made through the Parental Choice Tax Credit program.

An investigation by the Tulsa World found the OTC is attempting to recapture tax credit payments from families whose students did not attend a qualifying school for all or part of the tax year.

Public records also reveal the OTC allowed its $4 million yearly contract with its third-party management vendor, Merit International, to quietly expire.

Merit is credited with errors like double-paying schools and families and months-long delays in payments. The OTC is now managing the program.

The news comes as Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for a removal of the cap on the tax credit program.

A bill by Bartlesville Senator Julie Daniels would do just that, but it has not yet been heard in committee.

State Lawmaker Files Appeal To PSO Rate Hike



A state lawmaker is challenging a recently approved rate hike for Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission finalized the rate increase in January, costing PSO customers about $12 extra dollars each month.

Rep. Tom Gann of Inola is challenging the rate hike - not in his capacity as a legislator, but as a PSO customer.

In the appeal filed last week, Gann questions Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett’s involvement in the rate case.

Multiple allegations have arisen about Hiett behaving inappropriately in front of attorneys representing large Oklahoma utilities, including PSO. If that’s true, it could compromise Hiett’s regulatory decisions.

Gann and two other lawmakers asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court last year to disqualify Hiett from the PSO rate case and at least two others. The court said it would be more appropriate to appeal the rate decisions after they were finalized.

That’s what Gann did Thursday. The Supreme Court and Corporation Commission have 20 days to respond.

Oklahoma Legislature Considers Bills On Nuclear Energy

State lawmakers are considering the viability of nuclear energy during this year’s legislative session.

Several measures passed committees last week.

A bill from Marlow Republican Brad Boles passed the House Energy Committee Wednesday.

It would require the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to hire a consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study on nuclear generation in the state.

A twin proposal from Pollard Republican George Burns passed out of the Senate Energy Committee Thursday.

Another bill from Burns that moved forward would set rules for replacing retired coal-fired power plants with nuclear reactors or natural gas facilities.

Similar bills related to nuclear energy have been introduced in the state legislature in years past without success.

