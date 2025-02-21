PM NewsBrief: Feb. 21, 2025

New Agreement To Enforce Federal Immigration Laws

Oklahoma is formalizing its cooperation with the Trump Administration to enforce federal immigration laws.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office announced a new agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and state law enforcement agencies Friday.

Aa news release says the agreement will grant the state Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Narcotics enhanced authority to work alongside ICE to “identify, arrest, and remove criminal illegal aliens from Oklahoma.”

Officers from each state agency will be able to interrogate individuals about their immigration status, arrest those suspected of violating immigration laws who are likely to elude capture without a warrant and assist in transporting them to ICE detention facilities.

The statement touts Oklahoma as among the first states to fully integrate its law enforcement agencies with ICE-led task forces under Operation Guardian.

Stitt said Oklahoma is proud to lead the way in strengthening border security.

Oklahoma City Reaches Settlement In Police Excessive Force Lawsuit

Oklahoma City has reached a $70,000 settlement in an excessive force lawsuit for a police interaction in 2021.

According to a lawsuit filed in Oklahoma City federal court, Jeffery Earle Lassiter suffered a broken arm, a fractured hip, and acute renal failure after Oklahoma City police Sgt. Nathan Cross took him to the ground outside a Love’s store on August 9, 2021.

Cross was responding to a 911 call placed by store employees claiming Lassiter was acting belligerent and destroying their property, though Lassiter claims he was dehydrated and disoriented when he accidentally knocked over a water display.

Bodycam footage shows Cross motioning for Lassiter to come over to him outside the store. Lassiter approaches with his hands above his head before Cross brings him to the ground.

In a release, the City’s attorneys wrote Cross’s use of force was consistent with policies and training. The settlement is not an admission of liability.

Tribally-Owned OKANA Resort And Waterpark Opens in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma’s first tribally-owned resort is now open for business.

A grand opening ceremony was held Friday for the Chickasaw Nation’s OKANA resort and indoor waterpark in Oklahoma City.

Adjacent to the First Americans Museum, the one-of-a-kind resort has a hotel, dining and the largest waterpark in the region.

Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoatubby said the resort will bring economic prosperity to Oklahoma and its sovereign nations.

“Today, together, we've transformed this site from an old oil field to a vibrant world class entertainment and cultural destination that will compliment and support the success of the first Americans Museum and further showcase the rich cultures and traditions of Oklahoma tribes,” Anoatubby said.

While day visitors are welcome, resort officials say overnight accommodations are already booking fast.

A Program In Oklahoma Will Pay People To Grow Native Plants

A new program reimburses those who plant wildlife-friendly species in Oklahoma.

Milkweed, coneflower, thistle, goldenrod - all plants that thrive in Oklahoma and can feed its visiting critters.

Those who grow these species and other native plants in their yards can get reimbursed later this year.

The new Wildlife Habitat Grant Program will award more than $500 per 100 sq. ft. to residents of Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland Counties.

The project area must address specific needs of wildlife like butterflies or birds. Planting should be done between March and June.

The program is run by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation District's Yard by Yard program and Okies for Monarchs.

Applications are due in March.

