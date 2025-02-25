PM NewsBrief: Feb. 25, 2025

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Glossip Conviction, Death Sentence

The United States Supreme Court has thrown out the death sentence and murder conviction of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip.

Justices voted 5-3 Tuesday to wipe the conviction and ordered a new trial for Glossip due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Glossip was convicted for the 1997 killing in Oklahoma City of his former boss, Barry Van Treese. The only direct evidence implicating Glossip came from Justin Sneed, a handyman who confessed to bludgeoning Van Treese to death.

Glossip has maintained his innocence.

Oklahoma’s top criminal appeal court had repeatedly upheld his conviction and sentence, even after the state sided with Glossip.

Glossip has been on death row for more than 25 years and has had multiple execution dates. His case has appeared in front of the Supreme Court before in 2015 but he failed to have it thrown out.

He will now face a new trial.

Bixby Schools Superintendent Enters Race For State Superintendent

Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller is joining the 2026 race for the next State Superintendent.

Miller announced his candidacy Tuesday morning.

Miller is a Marine, a former teacher and principal, and has served as Bixby’s superintendent for seven years.

He’s running as a Republican but said in a ‘rap’ during a public education rally at the State Capitol he wants to get politics out of education.

“I’m running for state superintendent. Let’s change this land. It’s time to bring leadership back home where it’s right. For students first, end the chaos, reunite,” Miller said.

Current Superintendent Ryan Walters is a defendant in a defamation lawsuit from Miller.

Asked if he was running against Walters, who has yet to announce if he will seek reelection, Miller said he’s not running against anyone - he’s running for Oklahoma’s students.

Bill To “Lock The Clock” Advances In State Legislature

State lawmakers are again trying to change the time in Oklahoma.

The bill which passed out of a house committee would eliminate Daylight Savings Time starting in March next year.

Copan Republican Judd Strom wanted to understand what would happen.

“I want to make sure, I'm always getting it backwards on this. This gets the kids to the bus in daylight; sun's coming up when I'm drinking my coffee?” Strom said.

In 2026 and thereafter, the sun would go down earlier from March to November.

The bill next goes to an oversight committee.

This story was produced by Sam Moore at The Freelancer.

Bureau of Indian Affairs Announces Missing And Murdered Indigenous Peoples Initiative

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has a new initiative aimed at helping the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s crisis.

‘Operation Spirit Return’ will be under the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s Unit.

During President Trump’s first term, a similar project was called Operation Lady Justice.

The initiative will collaborate with the federal database for missing and unidentified persons and utilize a Texas-based genealogical company to identify remains found in and around Indian Country.

This crisis stretches back decades. Currently, the BIA estimates nearly 5,000 disappearance or homicide cases involving tribal members have gone unsolved.

The unit is actively investigating 15 unidentified persons as the BIA deals with federal layoffs.

