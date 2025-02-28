PM NewsBrief: Feb. 28, 2025

Layoffs Begin At National Weather Center In Norman

A state representative is keeping his eye on the layoffs at the National Weather Center in Norman ordered by President Trump and Elon Musk.

Probationary employees with organizations under National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). including the National Weather Service, were terminated Thursday afternoon, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

That anonymous source couldn’t confirm the number of employees fired at the Norman facility.

Norman Democrat Jacob Rosecrants has friends and constituents at the National Weather Center who have been caught up in the Trump/Musk purge of government employees.

“It's not just fear mongering. It's happening. It's just I don't know the numbers and I don't know how many people this is going to affect,” Rosecrants said.

The layoffs could continue through Friday evening according to reporting from The Hill. The Guardian reported that hundreds of personnel were impacted nationwide.

The firings also potentially impact the National Severe Storms Laboratory, which is in charge of researching forecasting, weather warnings and radar technology. Other organizations working in Oklahoma include the Southern Climate Impacts Planning Program, Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations and more.

Rosecrants said there's not much he can do as a state legislator, but he urges people to contact Oklahoma's US senators and congress members.

The National Weather Center in Norman is the premier weather forecasting facility in the country.

Oklahoman Who Lost Federal Job Shares His Story

Oklahoma was home to more than 40,000 federal workers last year, and at least some have been fired as part of the Trump Administration's effort for government efficiency and a smaller workforce.

Edmond resident Chris Dowling was halfway through his twelve-month training at the Internal Revenue Service, where he was tasked with auditing big corporate tax returns.

But last week, Dowling lost his job as part of the sweeping federal layoffs orchestrated by Elon Musk’s unofficial Department of Government Efficiency.

Dowling is from Alva, and he said his family and neighbors in northwest Oklahoma didn’t expect the DOGE layoffs to affect someone they knew personally.

“There have been some realizations there, just how close it hits to home. It's not some bureaucrat pulling a huge salary, doing nothing. It's the kid down the street who's trying to figure it out like everybody else,” Dowling said.

Dowling said he’s still working out the next move for him and his 11-month-old son.

Long-term Funding Bill For 988 Suicide Prevention Line Fails In Committee

A bill to establish long-term funding for the 988 suicide crisis hotline in Oklahoma failed in a legislative committee this week.

Most states have yet to figure out a permanent funding solution for the 988 hotline - including Oklahoma.

Right now, federal dollars foot the bill but funding is not guaranteed to continue.

Representative Arturo Alonso-Sandoval proposed a monthly 5-cent tax on every phone line. Or, 60 cents a year.

In committee, lawmakers affirmed the importance of 988 and its value to the state, but were hesitant to impose a new tax.

Representative Marilyn Stark voiced their concerns.

“What happens if the feds continue to fund this … Because then we've taxed our people for something that's being federally paid for,” Stark said.

The bill failed with a 3-5 vote.

Oklahoma City Art Book Fair Takes Place This Weekend

An Art Book Fair is coming to Oklahoma City’s Southside Capitol Hill neighborhood this weekend.

While the saying is never judge a book by its cover, items at the 2nd Annual Oklahoma City Art Book Fair probably welcome it.

Twenty-eight artists and small presses from across the country and Oklahoma will be inside the We The People consulting building this weekend. For sale will be a variety of unique and handmade zines, books, designs and prints.

For organizer James Ewald, it’s an opportunity to showcase and connect with the creative side of Oklahoma City.

“What I love about art books is that it becomes a hub to connect with people in a positive way. Hopefully you’ll be able to find something you can really vibe with or enjoy. But it might also spark a conversation as well,” Ewald said.

