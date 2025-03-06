PM NewsBrief: March 6, 2025

Lawmaker Challenge to Stitt’s Back-To-Office Order Heads To Oklahoma Supreme Court

State Representative Andy Fugate is taking his dismissed lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

It’s the latest effort to stop a return-to-office order for state employees.

The Democrat from Del City filed his suit against Stitt in late February, saying the governor had overstepped his authority by issuing an order for state employees to return to the office.

Fugate said it’s the legislature’s exclusive responsibility to represent taxpayer interests by passing laws dictating the duties of state employees.

The governor has no authority to do so unless the legislature grants him emergency powers.

Oklahoma County District Judge Brent Dishman disagrees. He denied Fugate’s request to block the executive order and granted a motion to dismiss the suit on Monday, saying Fugate, as an individual lawmaker, didn’t have the standing to sue over an executive order.

Fugate has now filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, citing precedent for individual lawmakers suing over constitutional matters.

State Lawmakers Consider Modernizing Judge Appointment Process

Republican lawmakers want to reform Oklahoma's judge appointment process.

One idea is replacing the state's Judicial Nominating Committee with a new method modeled after the one used by the federal government.

Oklahoma’s Judicial Nominating Commission is a 15-member board that vets and recommends potential judges to the Governor for appointment to the state’s highest courts. It’s supposed to be non-partisan.

Sen. Brian Guthrie said his Senate Joint Resolution 6 modernizes how judges are selected in Oklahoma.

“By eliminating the Judicial Nominating Commission and replacing it with a system modeled after the U.S. Constitution. It ensures the justices and appellate judges are nominated by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, which increases transparency and accountability,” Guthrie said.

A similar bill running in the House aims to remove political party restrictions for members of the commission and lengthen the time they can serve.

As joint resolutions aimed at changing the constitution, both the Senate and House measures would prompt votes by the people to confirm or deny their final approval if they pass the legislature.

Gov. Stitt Calls For Special Audit of State Mental Health Agency

Gov. Kevin Stitt is requesting a special audit of the state’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Stitt asked the Oklahoma State auditor to look at the mental health department’s spending over the last five years.

He has concerns about how taxpayer money is being used for the state Medicaid program.

Stitt said department head Allie Friesen told him her staff has uncovered misused funds from before her one year in office.

Friesen didn’t specify how much money might have been wasted.

“We're asking the state auditor to go in and do a deep dive and find out exactly if there has been any kind of financial mismanagement. Why do we have a gap in funding?," Stitt said.

Along with the state auditor, legislators have tasked a special commission designed to investigate public spending with looking at the department’s budget.

Incoming Norman Mayor to Defend National Weather Center in D.C.

The incoming Norman mayor says he will make the case for the National Weather Center in Norman to Oklahoma's senators and congress members.

Amidst reports of layoffs and downsizing at the weather center ordered by President Trump and Elon Musk, Norman City Council Member Steven Tyler Holman, who becomes mayor in July, will be part of a city delegation to visit Washington DC next month.

Holman said he will stress the weather center jobs and facilities are important locally and beyond.

“Those are jobs that help support our local businesses and in the research field play a very vital role in national public safety," Holman said.

Holman said he's watching for more details on the cuts from Oklahoma's Congressional delegation.

This story was produced by Sam Moore with The Freelancer.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.