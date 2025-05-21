PM NewsBrief: May 21, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 21, 2025.
- Governor’s Veto Shuts Down Agency Responsible For Funeral Regulations
- Senate Committee Advances Nominations For State Board of Education
- Enrollment At Norman Public School District Growing, Defies State Trend
- New Oklahoma Golf Trail Offers Unique Golfing Experience
