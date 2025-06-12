© 2025 KGOU
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: June 12, 2025

Published June 12, 2025 at 3:20 PM CDT
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 12, 2025:

  • State Officials Execute Man For 1999 Tulsa County Murder
  • Oklahoma’s Naloxone Vending Machines Are Coming Back
  • Tulsa Job Corps Center Back In Business After Federal Pause
  • Report: Oklahoma Tribes Contribute $12 Billion To State Economy

