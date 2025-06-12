PM NewsBrief: June 12, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 12, 2025:
- State Officials Execute Man For 1999 Tulsa County Murder
- Oklahoma’s Naloxone Vending Machines Are Coming Back
- Tulsa Job Corps Center Back In Business After Federal Pause
- Report: Oklahoma Tribes Contribute $12 Billion To State Economy
