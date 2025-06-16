© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: June 16, 2025

Published June 16, 2025 at 3:09 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 16, 2025:

  • Oklahoma Files Federal Lawsuit Against Genetic Testing Company 23andMe
  • State Ethics Commission Plans To Prosecute State Lawmaker For Campaign Finance Misuse
  • Two Oklahoma Sites Added To National Register Of Historic Places
  • Oklahoma City Thunder Look For Another Win In NBA Finals Tonight

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.

KGOU PM NewsBrief
Stay Connected