PM NewsBrief: June 16, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 16, 2025:
- Oklahoma Files Federal Lawsuit Against Genetic Testing Company 23andMe
- State Ethics Commission Plans To Prosecute State Lawmaker For Campaign Finance Misuse
- Two Oklahoma Sites Added To National Register Of Historic Places
- Oklahoma City Thunder Look For Another Win In NBA Finals Tonight
