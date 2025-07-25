PM NewsBrief: July 25, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 25, 2025:
- Oklahoma City Airport Announces Expansion Plan
- Oklahoma Recreational Marijuana Petition Process To Start Next Month
- State Superintendent Reiterates Pus For School Meal Mandate
- Bedlam Basketball Series Set For December At Paycom Center
