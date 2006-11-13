© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Can the Iraq Study Group Find a Solution?

Published November 13, 2006 at 12:00 PM CST

The Iraq Study Group, a bipartisan panel brainstorming options and solutions for the U.S.-led occupation, is expected to deliver its recommendations on options to President Bush later this year.

Larry Diamond, a member of the Iraq Study Group and author of Squandered Victory: The American Occupation and the Bungled Effort to Bring Democracy to Iraq, talks with Madeleine Brand about some of the group's anticipated conclusions.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics and Government NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.