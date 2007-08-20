© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Democratic Party Lacks Message, Author Says

Published August 20, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
Blog Promo Link Image

In his new book about the Democratic party, Matt Bai, a political reporter for The New York Times Magazine, chronicles what he calls "the first political movement of the Internet age." Yet he argues that although the Democrats have a message machine, they still lack a message.

Matt Bai, author, The Argument: Billionaires, Bloggers and the Battle to Remake Democratic Politics; writes about national politics for The New York Times Magazine

