© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

New Biography Recounts Rice's Rise to Power

Published September 5, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
Blog Promo Link Image
/
/

Glenn Kessler, correspondent for The Washington Post, discusses his new book, The Confidante: Condoleezza Rice and the Creation of the Bush Legacy. The biography chronicles Rice's journey from a political science professor to the United States Secretary of State.

Glenn Kessler, diplomatic correspondent for The Washington Post; author of The Confidante: Condoleezza Rice and the Creation of the Bush Legacy

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics and Government
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.