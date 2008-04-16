Wiretap Story Ran Despite White House Warnings

/ /

In December, 2005, The New York Times published a story revealing that the National Security Agency had conducted surveillance and initiated wiretaps on American citizens without first obtaining warrants.

Investigative reporter Eric Lichtblau explains how the exclusive story of the warrantless wiretap program made it to the front page of The New York Times after being held for a year at the request of the White House.

He details the story behind the story in his new book, Bush's Law: The Remaking of American Justice.

Callers weigh in on the relationship between government and the press, and whether that relationship changed after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

