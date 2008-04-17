© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Lincoln Chafee: 'Against the Tide' Toward the Center

Published April 17, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
Former Senator Lincoln Chafee was a moderate Republican during the first six years of the George W. Bush administration.

During his tenure in the U.S. Senate, Rhode Island's Lincoln Chafee was often called the body's most liberal Republican. A determinedly mainstream legislator now registered as an Independent, he bucked his party on a number of hot-button issues, including same-sex marriage and the war in Iraq.

Chafee joins Fresh Air to talk about his new book, Against the Tide: How a Compliant Congress Empowered a Reckless President. It is an insider's memoir about the Republican Party's rightward drift, and about life at the political center during George W. Bush's first six years in the White House.

