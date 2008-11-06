© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

'Obama's Challenge': A Transformative Opportunity

Fresh Air
Published November 6, 2008 at 8:30 AM CST
Writer Robert Kuttner received his second Sidney Hillman Award in 2008 for <em>Obama's Challenge</em>.
Tim Sloan
/
AFP/Getty Images
Writer Robert Kuttner received his second Sidney Hillman Award in 2008 for Obama's Challenge.

Journalist and economist Robert Kuttner has reported on elections for over three decades. His latest book, Obama's Challenge, looks at the many Herculean obstacles the president-elect faces — and what it will take to tackle them.

"If he is able to rise to the moment," Kuttner writes, "he could join the ranks of a small handful of previous presidents who have been truly transformative, succeeding in fundamentally changing our economy, society, and democracy for the better."

Kuttner's previous works include The Squandering of America: How the Failure of Our Politics Undermines Our Prosperity, Making Work Pay: America after Welfare and The End of Laissez-Faire: National Purpose and the Global Economy after the Cold War.

He is co-editor and co-founder of The American Prospect.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Politics and Government NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.