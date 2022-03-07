Where do coronavirus bills stand in the Oklahoma legislature?

Conservative Oklahoma lawmakers are working to ensure the state shies away from the mitigation efforts it implemented early in the coronavirus pandemic.

House Bill 3313: Adds new provisions to the No Patient Left Alone Act, which creates visitation protections for Oklahoma hospital patients. This bill, which follows legislation passed last year, creates a path for patients to sue hospitals for violating the act. It passed out of committee last week; it’s headed to a full-House vote.

House Bill 3020: Ensures Oklahomans in hospitals and long-term care facilities can have clergy and religious leaders come visit them, even when the health provider has limited visitations, a policy that was common in COVID hospitalization spikes. The bill passed off the House floor last week.



House Bill 3145: Bans out-of-home quarantine requirements (existing law allows health agencies to require quarantines in a hospital, for example). Places the onus for enforcing quarantine on parents. The measure passed out of committee last week; it’s headed to a full-House vote.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.