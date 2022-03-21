Oklahoma lawmakers pass a handful of education bills in Spring Break-shortened week

Oklahoma students weren’t the only ones to get a Spring Break last week.

Lawmakers only met two days during the week off for students. During that time they passed a handful of bills that would affect them.

Measures that passed out of their chamber of origin include:

HB 4014, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, would require public libraries, as well as school libraries, to turn over what minors have checked out to their parents upon request.

SB 1624, by Rep. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would transfer the administration of school meal programs from Oklahoma’s State Department of Education to the State Department of Agriculture.

SB 1618, also by Pugh, would require the Oklahoma State Department of Education to operate a website advertising employment vacancies at public schools around the state.

SB 1630, also by Pugh, would direct school districts to conduct exit interviews and coordinate data collection for the reasons teachers leave profession with the State Department of Education.

Not heard: SB 1647, a school voucher bill that has divided Republicans mostly along rural vs. urban lines. The measure is expected to be heard in the Senate this week.

