Oklahoma lawmakers pass a handful of education bills in Spring Break-shortened week
Oklahoma students weren’t the only ones to get a Spring Break last week.
Lawmakers only met two days during the week off for students. During that time they passed a handful of bills that would affect them.
Measures that passed out of their chamber of origin include:
- HB 4014, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, would require public libraries, as well as school libraries, to turn over what minors have checked out to their parents upon request.
- SB 1624, by Rep. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would transfer the administration of school meal programs from Oklahoma’s State Department of Education to the State Department of Agriculture.
- SB 1618, also by Pugh, would require the Oklahoma State Department of Education to operate a website advertising employment vacancies at public schools around the state.
- SB 1630, also by Pugh, would direct school districts to conduct exit interviews and coordinate data collection for the reasons teachers leave profession with the State Department of Education.
Not heard: SB 1647, a school voucher bill that has divided Republicans mostly along rural vs. urban lines. The measure is expected to be heard in the Senate this week.
StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.