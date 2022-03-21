© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
Politics and Government

Oklahoma lawmakers pass a handful of education bills in Spring Break-shortened week

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published March 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT
The cluster of 14 Oklahoma flags at the state Capitol.
Flickr

Oklahoma students weren’t the only ones to get a Spring Break last week. 

Lawmakers only met two days during the week off for students. During that time they passed a handful of bills that would affect them.

Measures that passed out of their chamber of origin include: 

  • HB 4014, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, would require public libraries, as well as school libraries, to turn over what minors have checked out to their parents upon request.
  • SB 1624, by Rep. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would transfer the administration of school meal programs from Oklahoma’s State Department of Education to the State Department of Agriculture.
  • SB 1618, also by Pugh, would require the Oklahoma State Department of Education to operate a website advertising employment vacancies at public schools around the state.
  • SB 1630, also by Pugh, would direct school districts to conduct exit interviews and coordinate data collection for the reasons teachers leave profession with the State Department of Education.

Not heard: SB 1647, a school voucher bill that has divided Republicans mostly along rural vs. urban lines. The measure is expected to be heard in the Senate this week.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma's public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond.

Politics and Government 2022 Oklahoma Legislative Session
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
See stories by Robby Korth
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
