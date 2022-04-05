Guy Barker joins increasingly crowded race for Oklahoma's Congressional District 2

Another Republican has jumped into the increasingly crowded race for Oklahoma’s Congressional District 2.

Businessman Guy Barker, who currently serves as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Quapaw Nation, announced his candidacy Monday.

Barker says he will use his real-world experience to address the nation’s most pressing issues, which he identifies as inflation, rising energy prices and border security.

"Far too often, Americans are saddled with ineffective leaders that merely talk about our Nation’s issues but lack determination and experience to get the job done," said Barker. "I am running for Congress to do the work and get results for Oklahoma families."

The CD-2 seat has been held since 2013 by Markwayne Mullin, but he is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Jim Inhofe, who is retiring in January.

Barker is the ninth Republican to announce intentions to run for the open Congressional seat, which spans the eastern third of Oklahoma.

Other Republicans who have previously announced their candidacies include Oklahoma Republican Party chairman and former state lawmaker John Bennett, longtime law enforcement officer Clint Johnson, State Sen. Marty Quinn, State Rep. Dustin Roberts, Muskogee pharmacist Chris Schiller, Muskogee police chief Johnny Teehee, State Rep. Avery Frix, and combat veteran Erick Wyatt.

Currently, no Democrats, Libertarians or Independents have announced intentions to run for the seat. That could change when the candidate filing period opens next week — April 13-15.

Primary elections take place on June 28.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.