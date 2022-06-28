© 2022 KGOU
wind farm in southwest Oklahoma
Politics and Government

It's election day in Oklahoma. We'll have updates and results here

By Ryan LaCroix,
Logan LaydenDani Ingram
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
Election signs line the road outside the Oklahoma County Election Board during early voting for June primaries.
Kateleigh Mills / OPMX
/
Tuesday's primary election will help narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices — such as governor, superintendent, attorney general and all seven of Oklahoma’s delegates in Washington, D.C.

Polls open at 7 a.m. We'll begin posting results here when they're official after they close at 7 p.m.

Check your polling place

The state election board has some tips for voters.

After the recent redistricting process, some Oklahomans may be voting in different districts than they’re used to, or at different polling places. To make sure you’re going to the proper place to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal online, or call your county election board. Voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned polling location.

Sample ballots are also available at that OK Voter Portal website.

And another reminder: Oklahoma requires proof of identity to vote, so bring a valid photo ID from the state, federal, or tribal government, or your voter ID card. Otherwise, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until after election day.

Volunteers needed

As Oklahomans head to the polls today for primary elections, they may need to be patient as county election boards are hurting for volunteers.

At least three of Oklahoma's county election boards still need volunteers. Since 2020, Cleveland County and Oklahoma County election boards have noticed a significant drop in volunteers. While the pandemic is a major reason why, Cleveland County election officials say another problem is volunteers signing up and not showing up on the day of the election. Cleveland County needs volunteers, and Oklahoma County needs precinct officials.

In western Oklahoma, the Custer County election board is struggling to get to 100% staffing due to a lack of Democratic volunteers.

Find information on how to become a poll worker volunteer here.

Politics and Government 2022 Elections
