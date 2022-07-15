© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Sen. Lankford blocks bill protecting interstate travel for abortion

KGOU | By Catherine Sweeney,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published July 15, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT
130508_Lankford.jpg

Senate Democrats in Washington are fighting against travel bans on abortion patients. Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford helped block one of their bills on Thursday.

Anti-abortion advocates have pushed for the travel bans. They would work like one of Oklahoma’s existing bans, where anyone who performs or helps someone get an abortion could face expensive civil lawsuits. Except this would apply in states where abortion is legal, if the patient is from a state where it isn’t.

On Capitol Hill, Democratic Senators tried to pass a bill that would keep states from passing these laws. Sen. Lankford was one of the members who objected and blocked the bill. He gave a speech on behalf of the Republicans.

"Conversation today is not just about the right to travel and the right to health care. It’s deeper than that. It’s the right to live," Lankford said.

Oklahoma and several surrounding states either already had bans on the procedure, or had bans go into effect immediately after last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision. The closest states where it is still legal are Kansas, New Mexico and Colorado.

Catherine Sweeney
Catherine Sweeney grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and attended Oklahoma State University. She has covered local, state and federal government for outlets in Oklahoma, Colorado and Washington, D.C.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
