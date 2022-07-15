Sen. Lankford blocks bill protecting interstate travel for abortion

Senate Democrats in Washington are fighting against travel bans on abortion patients. Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford helped block one of their bills on Thursday.

Anti-abortion advocates have pushed for the travel bans. They would work like one of Oklahoma’s existing bans, where anyone who performs or helps someone get an abortion could face expensive civil lawsuits. Except this would apply in states where abortion is legal, if the patient is from a state where it isn’t.

On Capitol Hill, Democratic Senators tried to pass a bill that would keep states from passing these laws. Sen. Lankford was one of the members who objected and blocked the bill. He gave a speech on behalf of the Republicans.

"Conversation today is not just about the right to travel and the right to health care. It’s deeper than that. It’s the right to live," Lankford said.

Oklahoma and several surrounding states either already had bans on the procedure, or had bans go into effect immediately after last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision. The closest states where it is still legal are Kansas, New Mexico and Colorado.

