Oklahoma City reinstates Human Rights Commission

Oklahoma City will have a human rights commission for the first time since the 90s.

The Oklahoma City council voted 5-4 to reestablish a human rights commission on Tuesday. The previous commission was disbanded in 1996 over disagreements about whether to extend protection to LGBTQ+ residents.

Following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020, Mayor David Holt created a task force to plan for a new human rights commission.

The new commission will consist of nine city council suggested and mayor appointed members who will address discrimination complaints.

Holt says commission members will be appointed in the upcoming months.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.