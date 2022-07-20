© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Oklahoma City reinstates Human Rights Commission

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published July 20, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT
Oklahoma City will have a human rights commission for the first time since the 90s.

The Oklahoma City council voted 5-4 to reestablish a human rights commission on Tuesday. The previous commission was disbanded in 1996 over disagreements about whether to extend protection to LGBTQ+ residents.

Following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020, Mayor David Holt created a task force to plan for a new human rights commission.

The new commission will consist of nine city council suggested and mayor appointed members who will address discrimination complaints.

Holt says commission members will be appointed in the upcoming months.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
