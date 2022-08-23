© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

It's Election Day in Oklahoma. We'll have updates and results here

By Ryan LaCroix,
Kateleigh MillsOPMX
Published August 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
Xcaret Nuñez / KOSU
/

Tuesday's primary election will narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices such as, superintendent, treasurer, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.


Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. We'll post results here as they begin pouring in later tonight.

Check your polling place

The state election board has some tips for voters.

After the recent redistricting process, some Oklahomans may be voting in different districts than they’re used to, or at different polling places. To make sure you’re going to the proper place to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal online, or call your county election board. Voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned polling location.

Sample ballots are also available at that OK Voter Portal website.

Another reminder: Oklahoma requires proof of identity to vote, so bring a valid photo ID from the state, federal, or tribal government, or your voter ID card. Otherwise, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until after election day.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

