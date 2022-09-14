© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published September 14, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister address the media during a press conference March 12 about COVID-19 and the potential for school closures.
Robby Korth
/
StateImpact Oklahoma

A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester.

The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.

The incumbent Republican is missing out on a small chunk of likely GOP voters who say they prefer his Democratic challenger, while practically no surveyed Dems say they’d vote for Stitt.

Hofmeister switched from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party earlier this year in her bid to challenge Stitt.

The race is similar to another — the election for State Superintendent — which showed a modern Oklahoma rarity: Democrat Jena Nelson has a slight edge on her Republican opponent State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters.

Elections will be held statewide in November.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

