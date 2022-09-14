Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race

A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester.

The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.

🧵EXCLUSIVE News9/NewsOn6 Oklahoma Gov. poll:

Stitt: 43.7%

Hofmeister: 42.7%

Undecided: 7% — Storme Jones (@StormeJones) September 13, 2022

The incumbent Republican is missing out on a small chunk of likely GOP voters who say they prefer his Democratic challenger, while practically no surveyed Dems say they’d vote for Stitt.

Hofmeister switched from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party earlier this year in her bid to challenge Stitt.

The race is similar to another — the election for State Superintendent — which showed a modern Oklahoma rarity: Democrat Jena Nelson has a slight edge on her Republican opponent State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters.

Elections will be held statewide in November.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.