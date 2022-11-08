State Election Board offers tips, reminders for Oklahoma voters

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for the General Election and several nonpartisan elections. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.

Election Day Voting

Make a plan to vote. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. If turnout is heavy at your precinct, be prepared for possible wait times. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

Verify Polling Place

Due to statutory redistricting, some precincts have changed. As a result, some polling places may have also changed. All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. The State Election Board reminds voters that you must vote at your assigned polling place.

Be Prepared

Study the candidates and issues before going to the polls. View your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. You can also use the portal to find your polling place and track the status of your absentee ballot. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

Proof of Identity

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required):

Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or Show the free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

Ballot Status

It is common for voters to ask, “How do I know my vote counted?” Ballots are counted when voters insert their ballots into the voting device during early voting and on Election Day.

Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Details regarding ballot status, Oklahoma’s voting devices, and security procedures can be found on the State Election Board website.

Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night. KGOU will offer live updates throughout the evening on air and online.

Beware of Misinformation/Disinformation

During election time, misinformation and disinformation can run rampant. Voters are asked to be wary of information that seeks to promote conspiracy theories or false claims of fraud, voter suppression and/or other problems.

If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed, your first action should be to notify your precinct officials and contact your County Election Board while the incident is in progress. Election officials can take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.

