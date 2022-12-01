© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Proposed bill would lower age to carry and purchase handguns to 18 years old in Oklahoma

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
OPMX
Published December 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
Oklahoma State Capitol
mrlaugh
/
Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans.

The bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18. It would also allow anyone 18 or older to carry a gun. Right now, people younger than 21 can only carry or purchase a long gun as part of military service or for hunting.

The measure can be heard when the legislature reconvenes in February.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
