Jim Inhofe's working papers will be donated to Oklahoma State University upon his retirement

Sen. Jim Inhofe's official papers will be getting a new home soon.

Upon retirement on Jan. 3, Inhofe's official papers of his career in public service will move from Washington, D.C. to Stillwater.

Inhofe says his working papers from his time as a state representative, state senator, mayor of Tulsa, congressman and U.S. Senator will all be donated to OSU, where they'll be kept in perpetuity.

“I am proud to have selected Oklahoma State University as my official repository, holding my official papers and other items from my time in public office,” Inhofe said in a news release. “In time, OSU will be able to provide access to the collection for students and researchers seeking to understand the history of our state and what we have done together. I am confident in OSU’s ability to preserve these papers, and I look forward to seeing how future students will use them in the course of their studies.”

Inhofe's papers will range in date from 1967 to 2023. They'll include schedules, awards memorabilia and more from the Republican's long career in public service.

“After nearly three decades in the United States Senate, Sen. Jim Inhofe’s archive contains a wealth of historical context and information,” Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum said in a statement. “We are honored that he has chosen Oklahoma State University, to keep and curate this collection.

Inhofe is being replaced by Markwayne Mullin, a longtime Republican Congressman from Northeast Oklahoma.

