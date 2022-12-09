Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt bans TikTok on government-issued devices

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Thursday banned the usage of a popular social media app on government devices.

In a press release from Stitt's office, the governor has banned TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors using government networks and/or government-issued devices.

Under the governor's executive order, that includes state-issued cellphones, computers and other digital devices that can access the internet.

The Governor's office says the ban is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by TikTok, and its owner ByteDance, which is linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

“Maintaining the cybersecurity of state government is necessary to continue to serve and protect Oklahoma citizens and we will not participate in helping the Chinese Communist Party gain access to government information,” Stitt said in the news release.

