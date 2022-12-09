© 2022 KGOU
Politics and Government

Petition to put abortion access on the ballot in Oklahoma withdrawn

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published December 9, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST
sq828-filed.jpg
State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care.

A petition to put abortion access on the ballot in Oklahoma was withdrawn on the day it was supposed to start collecting signatures.

The petition for State Question 828 would have asked Oklahoma voters whether to add the right to individual reproductive freedom to the state’s constitution. It was withdrawn on Wednesday.

One of the proponents of the initiative wrote in a Facebook post the withdrawal is a strategic move to reorganize and increase the chances of securing the signatures required to get the question on the ballot.

The organizers would have needed to gather nearly 173,000 signatures within a 90-day period.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
