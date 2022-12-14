© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-03.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Mexican consulate to open in Oklahoma City this spring

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published December 14, 2022 at 3:30 AM CST
Kevin Stitt
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a ceremony, in Oklahoma City.

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma next year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday a Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City in spring 2023. Stitt says the consulate will provide assistance to the state’s growing Mexican population and promote relations between Oklahoma and Mexico.

Mexican diplomat Consul Edurne Pineda has been appointed as Head Consul.

This follows tentative plans to open a Mexican consulate last year being pushed back due to leadership and location changes.

Currently, Mexican immigrants living in Oklahoma rely on the consulates in Arkansas and Missouri to get access to services like passport renewals and birth certificate attainment.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

Tags
Politics and Government Gov. Kevin StittMexican consulateoklahoma city
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.