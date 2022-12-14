Mexican consulate to open in Oklahoma City this spring

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma next year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday a Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City in spring 2023. Stitt says the consulate will provide assistance to the state’s growing Mexican population and promote relations between Oklahoma and Mexico.

Mexican diplomat Consul Edurne Pineda has been appointed as Head Consul.

This follows tentative plans to open a Mexican consulate last year being pushed back due to leadership and location changes.

Currently, Mexican immigrants living in Oklahoma rely on the consulates in Arkansas and Missouri to get access to services like passport renewals and birth certificate attainment.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.