GOP-led Congress leads to new chairmanships for Oklahoma Congressmen

A new Speaker of the House means a new-look Congress.

And because Republicans have gained control of the chamber, Oklahoma’s entirely GOP delegation will benefit.

Congressional veterans Frank Lucas of Cheyenne and Tom Cole of Moore will chair the House Science, Space and Technology, and Rules Committees, respectively.

Those roles play an important part in policy formation by Congress.

In a statement, Lucas said he was “honored” to take on his position.

“From combating China’s competitiveness to renewing America’s leadership in space, our Committee’s work will ensure the U.S. remains a global leader in science, technology, and innovation,” Lucas tweeted. “I am eager to get to work.”

Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern will also play an important role for the GOP, serving as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a conservative caucus of members.

