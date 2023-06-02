© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commits to send National Guard troops to southern border

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday he is committing to send Oklahoma National Guard Troops to the Southern Border in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for reinforcements.

"As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border," Stitt said in a news release.

Stitt is joined by 12 other Republican governors in stating their commitment to send troops.

All told, the governors plan to send more than 1,300 national guardsmen and more than 200 law enforcement personnel.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

Tags
Politics and Government Oklahoma National Guard
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.