Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commits to send National Guard troops to southern border

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday he is committing to send Oklahoma National Guard Troops to the Southern Border in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for reinforcements.

"As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border," Stitt said in a news release.

Stitt is joined by 12 other Republican governors in stating their commitment to send troops.

All told, the governors plan to send more than 1,300 national guardsmen and more than 200 law enforcement personnel.

