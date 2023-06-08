© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted by DOJ special counsel

By Carrie Johnson
Published June 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25.

Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted as part of the special counsel probe into alleged mishandling of government secrets and obstruction.

Trump adds that he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" Trump said in a written statement.

The probe has intensified in recent days and Trump's lawyers met with Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to try to stave off the charges.

A spokesman for DOJ special counsel Jack Smith said they had no comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Politics and Government NPR News
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.