© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Stitt defends DeSantis endorsement after criticism from Trump

KGOU | By Elizabeth Caldwell,
OPMX
Published June 13, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Ron DeSantis
/
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is standing by his endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

Republican nominee frontrunner Donald Trump, who has endorsed and been endorsed by Stitt in the past, criticized Oklahoma’s governor on social media Monday morning. Trump said Stitt called him in 2022 saying he was “in BIG trouble” and needed Trump’s blessing.

A social media post from Donald Trump dated Monday, June 12, 2023
Donald Trump
/
Truth Social
A social media post from Donald Trump dated Monday, June 12, 2023

Donelle Harder, Stitt’s former campaign manager, pointed to a statement from Stitt saying he isn’t backing down.

“To unwind the disastrous liberal mandates from Biden administration, it is going to demand a candidate who can win and keep winning as a two-term president, and I believe DeSantis is that leader,” reads the statement.

The spat comes after DeSantis visited Tulsa over the weekend for a campaign rally that saw Stitt delivering his endorsement.

Stitt praised DeSantis for his handling of COVID, as well as his role in shuttling asylum seekers from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in an attempt to bedevil the so-called sanctuary destination.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Tags
Politics and Government Kevin StittDonald TrumpRon DeSantis
Elizabeth Caldwell
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.