What's on the ballot for the September 12th special election in Oklahoma

Voters in 34 counties across Oklahoma are heading to the polls on Tuesday to determine the future of school bonds, municipal propositions, mayoral elections and more.

Sapulpa School Bond

In Sapulpa, voters will consider a $279 million school bond package, the majority of which will be used to fund the construction of a new high school campus, which is more than 60 years old. The property sales tax increase would also fund a new performing arts center, storm shelter and indoor athletic facility.

If passed, homeowners will see their property taxes increase about $6 per month for a home valued at $100,000.

A second bond proposal of $2.5 million will go to pay for new school buses and activity vans.

Bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass. For more details on these proposals, click here.

Canadian Valley Technology Center

Oklahomans across eight counties will vote on a $75 million bond to fund improvements to two Canadian Valley Technology Center campuses.

The El Reno campus is seeking to build a new public safety training facility for law enforcement cadets, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. The new facility has the backing of nearly a half dozen local law enforcement organizations.

Meanwhile, its Chickasha campus is seeking major renovations to its facilities. The campus was built in the 1960s, and school officials say they are in need of a major update to meet current technology and safety standards. The renovations would also include new spaces for electrical, cosmetology and hospitality training programs.

If passed, homeowners in the technology center’s district will see their property taxes increase about $2.50 per month for a home valued at $100,000. The bonds would be paid back in 15 years.

School officials say their campuses have enrolled nearly 2,000 students this year, but had to turn away about 600 due to a lack of capacity.

Again, bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass. For more details on the bond proposal, click here.

McLoud Public Schools

McLoud residents have two propositions to decide on.

The first bond proposal seeks $18.4 million to build 12 new high school classrooms, as well as two new technology rooms, a science lab and an art room. Funds would also be used to turn the football and soccer field from a grass field into a turf field, while improving drainage issues and the parking lot. It would also add a track and field facility – McLoud’s team currently practices in a grass lot.

The second bond proposition asks for approval of a $1.1 million bond for eight new buses.

McCurtain County Commissioner

Voters in District 2 of McCurtain County in far Southeastern Oklahoma will choose a new commissioner, as Republican Tina Foshee-Thomas and Democrat Tony Hill face off.

The election was necessitated by the resignation of Commissioner Mark Jennings in April, after he was heard on a recording that included remarks about lynching Black people and killing journalists.

Minco Mayor

Vice mayor Susan Hollandsworth and local business owner Dena Sanford will face off to become mayor of Minco, a city of about 1,500 people located roughly 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Minco’s former mayor of eight years, Keith McMullen, abruptly resigned in May after the city council voted unanimously to fire the city’s attorney and cut its police budget by about a third from the previous year. In his resignation letter, McMullen called the council’s actions “very alarming and very sad.” The city’s police chief Joshua Fletcher and other officers resigned the following week.

More elections

Midwest City voters will be asked to extend its 9.1% sales tax rate, specifically the 0.4015% of it that the city wants to direct toward drainage, stormwater and sewage system improvements and park planning and maintenance.

Luther Public Schools seeks approval of a $43 million bond for the construction of a new gymnasium and new safe rooms in its middle school, elementary school and for its pre-k.

Norman voters will be asked to grant the right for Oklahoma Natural Gas to install, operate and maintain services in city streets and rights of way. In exchange for a 25-year franchise agreement, the city gets a franchise fee paid by ONG.

Voters can learn more about this election by visiting their local election board or by seeing a sample ballot on their voter portal via the State Election Board website.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.