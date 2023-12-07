Lawton residents to select next Oklahoma senator. Here are the candidates’ key issues

On Tuesday, Comanche County residents will head to the polls to choose who should fill a vacant state Senate seat in the Lawton area.

Democrat Larry Bush and Republican Dusty Deevers will face off in a special election to determine who will represent Senate District 32, an area that covers Cameron University and Fort Sill.

The men are vying to replace former GOP Sen. John Michael Montgomery. He resigned earlier this year to lead the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Early voting is Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s a synopsis of issues important to both candidates and what they’d focus on if elected, according to their campaign websites:

Larry Bush

Bush says being a small business owner for over 20 years has helped him understand “the challenges faced by entrepreneurs.” He plans to champion policies that “foster the growth and sustainability” of local businesses.

Bush writes that public education is a passion, and he plans to stand against “corrupt policies” that divert funds to private schools in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. He believes that public school teachers deserve raises and increased classroom funding.

He also wants to expand health care access and argues that the “ongoing assault” on women’s reproductive rights is “alarming.” Bush is also calling for comprehensive criminal justice reform.

Bush said he’s been endorsed by the Lawton Firefighters Association Local 1882, Oklahoma Public Employees Association, the Oklahoma Education Association and the Oklahoma chapter of the AFL-CIO.

Dusty Deevers

Deevers is a Christian pastor who supports abolishing abortion. He believes it’s “outrageous” that abortion pills still “flow legally” and that pornography and no-fault divorce remain “so prevalent in our society.”

He supports efforts to abolish self-managed abortions and pornography. He’s an advocate for “traditional marriage” and opposes drag queen story hours.

Deevers plans to champion “biblical economic principles” of limited government, free market competition and lower taxes. He wants to reduce the 7% gross production tax that oil and gas companies pay.

He also hopes to increase job opportunities and mental health resources for veterans, and believes that governments, employers and churches should not have the power to require masks or vaccines.

Deevers said he’s been endorsed by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, Gun Owners of America and Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.

