Oklahoma military bases to receive $275 million in federal funding

Oklahoma's military bases are set to receive $275 million as part of a new Defense Department bill. This comes after congressional approval of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin called it "must-pass legislation that ensures America’s warfighters and Oklahoma’s installations have the training, equipment, and resources they need to remain the greatest fighting force in the world."

Sen. Mullin said Oklahoma secured $152 million for its military installations, plus another $122 million in funding for Oklahoma’s higher education aerospace programs and defense industry partners.

How much will each military base receive?

Tinker Air Force Base: $58 million for its 3-Bay KC-46 Depot Maintenance Hangar and $5.8 million for its Aircraft Oxygen Shop.

Vance Air Force Base: $8.4 million for planning and design of its Consolidated Undergraduate Pilot Training Center.

Fort Sill: $76.65 million for its Microgrid and Backup Power project.

McAlester Army Ammunition Plant: $1.194 million for planning and design of its new Water Treatment Plant.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.