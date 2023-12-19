© 2023 KGOU
Oklahoma military bases to receive $275 million in federal funding

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published December 19, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST
An E-3G Sentry aircraft assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing takes off during a weather flush exercise at Tinker Air Force Base in March 2023.
Mark Hybers
/
U.S. Air Force
An E-3G Sentry aircraft assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing takes off during a weather flush exercise at Tinker Air Force Base in March 2023.

Oklahoma's military bases are set to receive $275 million as part of a new Defense Department bill. This comes after congressional approval of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin called it "must-pass legislation that ensures America’s warfighters and Oklahoma’s installations have the training, equipment, and resources they need to remain the greatest fighting force in the world."

Sen. Mullin said Oklahoma secured $152 million for its military installations, plus another $122 million in funding for Oklahoma’s higher education aerospace programs and defense industry partners.

How much will each military base receive?

  • Tinker Air Force Base: $58 million for its 3-Bay KC-46 Depot Maintenance Hangar and $5.8 million for its Aircraft Oxygen Shop.
  • Vance Air Force Base: $8.4 million for planning and design of its Consolidated Undergraduate Pilot Training Center.
  • Fort Sill: $76.65 million for its Microgrid and Backup Power project.
  • McAlester Army Ammunition Plant: $1.194 million for planning and design of its new Water Treatment Plant.

Politics and Government
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
