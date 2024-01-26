How can Oklahoma address artificial intelligence? Stitt task force offers guidance.

A new task force created by Gov. Kevin Stitt recommends the state hire a chief artificial intelligence officer to oversee public sector use of the emerging technology, manage its risks and promote AI innovation within government.

The 11-member task force on emerging technologies recently issued a report making suggestions on how the state can use AI to become more efficient and support the technology in the private sector. The task force also made recommendations about how AI education could be incorporated into schools, colleges and universities to meet growing business needs.

Stitt formed the task force in September to study the potential uses, benefits and security issues that could arise due to advances in the technology.

The proposed chief artificial intelligence officer would serve as a senior adviser to the governor, other elected officials and state agencies on AI policies, strategy and adoption, according to the task force’s report. That officer would also oversee various AI task forces and committees to help state agencies and economic development endeavors.

The report makes suggestions on how Oklahoma can create a favorable business environment for AI startups and emerging technology companies. It also urges the state to create an ethical framework for using AI that emphasizes transparency and data privacy.

In a news release, Stitt said he wants Oklahoma to lead the nation in the implementation of AI technology that he said could be used to streamline state government.

“AI also has the potential to help us steward taxpayer dollars in a more responsible way by cutting redundant positions and replacing some positions with AI technology,” he said.

Ahead of the legislative session that begins Feb. 5, several lawmakers have filed bills relating to AI. Among those bills, there is legislation to crack down on AI interference in political campaigns, establish the public’s right to know when AI is being used and expand the scope of state child pornography laws to include AI-generated images.

