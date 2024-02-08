Oklahoma lawmakers advance LGBTQ Pride display ban

A ban of LGBTQ Pride flags on state property is advancing in the Oklahoma legislature.

The bill – called the “Patriotism not Pride Act” – would bar state agencies from displaying gay Pride flags on their grounds, and would also prohibit state resources from being used to endorse Pride activities through flyers or even on social media.

Moore Republican Kevin West is the sponsor of House Bill 3217. He says it’s necessary to prevent state funds from going to the promotion of Pride events.

Democrats who oppose it say it runs afoul of the First Amendment, could limit free speech rights and is discriminatory toward LGBTQ individuals.

The measure advanced out of the State Powers Committee along party lines Wednesday. It can now be heard on the House floor. It would have to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt before becoming law.

-

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.