© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma lawmakers advance LGBTQ Pride display ban

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
OPMX
Published February 8, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST
Sophie Emeny
/
Unsplash

A ban of LGBTQ Pride flags on state property is advancing in the Oklahoma legislature.

The bill – called the “Patriotism not Pride Act” – would bar state agencies from displaying gay Pride flags on their grounds, and would also prohibit state resources from being used to endorse Pride activities through flyers or even on social media.

Moore Republican Kevin West is the sponsor of House Bill 3217. He says it’s necessary to prevent state funds from going to the promotion of Pride events.

Democrats who oppose it say it runs afoul of the First Amendment, could limit free speech rights and is discriminatory toward LGBTQ individuals.

The measure advanced out of the State Powers Committee along party lines Wednesday. It can now be heard on the House floor. It would have to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt before becoming law.

-
This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Politics and Government
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
See stories by Robby Korth
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.