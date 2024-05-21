Council to consider new Thunder arena developments in downtown Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Council will consider a $900 million development agreement for the city’s new basketball arena on Tuesday.

The agreement will be made between Oklahoma City and PBC Sports and Entertainment, owners of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Oklahoma City Blue.

The new arena, which was approved by voters in December, will be funded by:

$78 million from MAPS 4

$50 million from PBC Sports and Entertainment

a minimum of $772 million, financed through the 72-month, one-cent special sales tax

Within the agreement, the arena would be located at the site of the former Cox Convention Center. Approximately 1.4 acres of the site will be reserved for a potential future intercity transit hub.

The construction and design process will be a collaborative effort between the city and PBC Sports and Entertainment. They will work together to select the arena’s project consultant, engineer, architect, designer and other aspects of construction.

The new agreement is based on the original 2008 development agreement, which was used to improve the current arena and build the practice facility used by the Thunder.

The Thunder's 25-year commitment to stay in Oklahoma City will start when they move into the new arena. City officials estimate that will be in time for the 2028 season.

The city council will meet Tuesday to discuss the development agreement.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.