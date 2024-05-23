Supreme Court rules in South Carolina gerrymandering case

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, reversed a lower court decision that had struck down a South Carolina congressional district as a racial gerrymander.

At issue was the way the Republican-controlled state legislature drew new congressional maps after the decennial Census. The case is particularly important because race and partisanship so often overlap, especially in racially polarized states like South Carolina. And while the court ruled in 2019 that partisan gerrymanders do not violate the Constitution, the justices have also ruled that racial gerrymanders do.

