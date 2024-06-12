© 2024 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
Oklahoma to receive millions in Johnson & Johnson talc powder settlement

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:01 AM CDT
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health in Flourtown, Pa.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health in Flourtown, Pa.

Oklahoma has joined a $700 million nationwide settlement with Johnson & Johnson.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the state's share is $9.8 million.

The lawsuit alleged that Johnson and Johnson deceptively promoted and misled consumers in advertisements related to the safety and purity of some of its talc powder products.

“This landmark settlement signifies a tremendous step forward in consumer protection for Oklahomans and all Americans,” Drummond said in a statement. “With research underscoring the connection between these products and ovarian cancer, this settlement is a responsible course of action.”

The company has agreed to stop making and selling its baby powder and body powder products containing talc in the U.S.

More than 40 other states are part of the settlement.

Johnson & Johnson will pay Oklahoma’s share of the agreement in four annual installments of about $2.45 million through 2027.

Politics and Government
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
